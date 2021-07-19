Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.85

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.85 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 230704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

