Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.85

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.85 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 230704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last three months.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
