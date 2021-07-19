Trican Well Service’s (TCW) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.87. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

