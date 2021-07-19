Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 6.8%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 447,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

