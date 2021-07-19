Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

