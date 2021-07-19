Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.44 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 73,654 shares worth $1,241,638. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

