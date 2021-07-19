Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,632 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

IHI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 80,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.11. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $280.43 and a twelve month high of $371.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,407,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

