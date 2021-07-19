Tracy Austin Stevenson Buys 15,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,050.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.97 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.99.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.