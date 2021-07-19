Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.08.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

