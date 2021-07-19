Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.50 to C$26.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. Torex Gold Resources traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 20452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.68.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

