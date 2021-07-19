Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TPDKY opened at $5.00 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

