Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE TOL opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,211,560 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.