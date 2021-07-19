TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.33.

TMXXF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $112.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.19.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

