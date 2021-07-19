Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $137.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006213 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

