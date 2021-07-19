Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,649 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

