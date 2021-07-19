Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 81,969 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of NMI worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

