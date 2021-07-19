Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,278 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $98.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

