Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.