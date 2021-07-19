Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.31 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 866.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 181,165 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,604,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.05 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

