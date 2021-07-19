Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

