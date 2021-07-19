TheStreet Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.65.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

