TheStreet Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.65.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
