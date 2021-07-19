The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84,946 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.88. 275,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114,691. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

