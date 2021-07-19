The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $282.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.65 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

