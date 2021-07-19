The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,449,602 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of The Progressive worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The Progressive by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,341,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $4,024,120.26. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

