The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR opened at $39.36 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

