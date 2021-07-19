The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08.

NYSE HD opened at $321.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Home Depot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

