The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $252.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $219.20 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,594 shares of company stock worth $70,229,694. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,102,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

