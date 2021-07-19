The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GDL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

