The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.