The Coca-Cola Company Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

