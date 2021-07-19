The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

