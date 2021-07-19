The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) CEO Acquires $2,229,173.56 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 33,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.91 per share, with a total value of $2,229,173.56.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $925.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,025.88. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $629.83 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SAM shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.80.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

