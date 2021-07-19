The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $35.21. 1,332,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,473 shares of company stock worth $11,506,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after buying an additional 563,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after buying an additional 497,805 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.