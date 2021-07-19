Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik Sells 40,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

