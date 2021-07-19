Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik Sells 40,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00.
NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $110.75.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
