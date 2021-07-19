Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.680-1.920 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.68-1.92 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.