Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.03.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

