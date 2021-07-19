TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,379.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. TENT has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $120,379.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00299782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00124042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00150589 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002163 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,131,640 coins and its circulating supply is 37,054,548 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

