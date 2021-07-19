Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO David Travers Sells 248,343 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,966,860.00.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

