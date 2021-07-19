Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HQH stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,411. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

