Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HQH stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,411. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
