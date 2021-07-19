Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

TNK stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.