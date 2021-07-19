Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.22.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.37. 2,033,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,881. The firm has a market cap of C$13.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.