Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 149,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

