Tang Capital Management LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,000. Vincerx Pharma accounts for 2.7% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VINC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,231,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,604,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 226,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger acquired 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $100,249.50. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,780 shares of company stock worth $472,999. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.69. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,819. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

