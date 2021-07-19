Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New $20.16 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,623.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

