Tairen Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 192,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Canada Goose makes up 0.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

GOOS opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

