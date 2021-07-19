Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 35.6% in June

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 451,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TWND traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.