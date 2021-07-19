TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

ETR:TEG opened at €28.43 ($33.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €21.50 ($25.29) and a 12-month high of €28.89 ($33.99).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

