Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $468,200.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRHC stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.