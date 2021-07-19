Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Position Raised by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 55,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

