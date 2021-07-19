Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Up 46.5% in June

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 1,014,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

