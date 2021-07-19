Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for about 5.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge worth $229,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

